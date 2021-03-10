'This is really important': One in five Chippewa County residents have received a COVID-19 vaccination

One in every five Chippewa County residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, including more than two-thirds of all senior citizens.

Roughly 67.4% of all seniors have had at least one vaccine dose, said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman.

“This is really important because many of the 65+ population have other chronic health conditions,” Weideman said Wednesday during her COVID-19 press conference.

New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control indicate that people who have been fully vaccinated can gather two weeks after their final dose, indoors, with no masks. Weideman said that is valuable for seniors, who have taken so many precautions in the past year, including not seeing family and friends.

“It’s not only protecting them, it is easing their self-isolation,” Weideman said.

Dr. Kenneth Johnson, Prevea Health chief medical officer, was pleased that a survey of Chippewa County residents showed more than 80% have received a dose or are willing to get one when it becomes available to them. However, only 2& of the county’s Black population has taken a shot, compared to 19.8% of the county’s white population.