'This is still a huge issue': 10th annual 'Paint the Town Pink' event set for next week in Chippewa Falls

It’s almost time to paint Chippewa Falls pink for the first time in two years.

The 10th annual “Paint the Town Pink” event is set for next week. The show of support of breast cancer awareness is typically held as a half-day event, but due to having to take 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it will now be a week-long event in downtown Chippewa Falls from Monday, Oct. 4 – Sunday, Oct. 10.

Teri Ouimette, director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said it is more important than ever to hold the “Paint the Town Pink” event due to the disease being largely overshadowed by another recent health scare in the nation.

“Unfortunately breast cancer is still very prevalent and affects so many people’s lives,” Ouimette said. “With COVID-19 being discussed so much recently it has taken some of the attention away from breast cancer, so we want to remind people this is still a huge issue and deserves our attention. This event isn’t just about giving monetarily to those affected by breast cancer, it’s also about becoming aware of the signs of the disease and knowing what to do if it enters your life.”

The primary fundraising effort during the week-long event will be the purchase of an “I Painted the Town Pink” goodie bag which includes a tote bag, a wine glass, coupons for downtown businesses and a breast cancer awareness baseball cap. Each goodie bag is $15 and all proceeds will go toward the Funds For The Fighters breast cancer charity.

These goodie bags will be sold at the Chippewa Falls Main Street office at 514 N. Bridge St.

Also included in this year’s festivities will be a car show on Thursday, Oct. 7., and you will receive two entries for every $10 spent in any downtown business in the popular Chippewa Falls Main Street local shopping sweepstakes. Pink ribbons will adorn many businesses and lighting fixtures around the community.

“We’ve been doing this for 10 years now, so we certainly wanted to keep this going despite some of the conditions we’re dealing with right now,” Ouimette said. “Even though we couldn’t include some aspects we normally do during the event, we are willing to do anything we have to in order to make this happen.”

For more information on the 2021 10th annual “Pain the Town Pink” event, you can visit the Chippewa Falls Main Street website.

