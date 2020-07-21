'This was needed from a mental health standpoint': Wausau rock festival sparks national COVID-19 debate

The festival has received a large amount of skepticism and negative press coverage since its announcement earlier this year due to some questionable marketing. When the festival was originally announced it was called the “Herd Immunity Fest,” inviting critics from many walks of life.

The story was picked up by many major news sources in the rock/metal music circles, forcing originally billed bands Nonpoint, Royal Bliss and Blacktop Mojo to cancel their appearance at the festival to save face with their fan bases.

After the negative backlash, any mention of the original name of the festival was scrubbed from all marketing and social media materials and the groups who pulled out were quickly replaced.

However, the bands remaining on the concert schedule continued to receive a good deal of criticism online from the members of the public who feel events of this nature should be canceled indefinitely until a COVID-19 vaccine is created and readily available.

Stilb said he believes many of the people criticizing the bands for performing weren’t fans of the groups to begin with and are just looking for somewhere to put their anger and frustration with the current coronavirus situation in the United States.