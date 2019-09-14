Thomas Swoboda

CHIPPEWA FALLS/LAKE HALLIE — Thomas V. “Big Swob” Swoboda, 61, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died suddenly Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Tom was born July 11, 1958, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Walter F. and Helen (Langel) Swoboda Sr. He graduated from McDonell High School in 1977.
Tom married Cynthia Short on Sept. 22, 1980, at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, and they had one son together, Matthew; they later divorced. He then married Carmen Pederson on Oct. 2, 1993, at Notre Dame Church, and they had two sons, Cody and Keegan, and they later divorced.
Tom owned and operated Northwoods Pallets Company in Chippewa Falls.
Tom enjoyed coaching football, baseball, slow-pitch softball and basketball, cheering on the Packers, Badgers and Twins, especially singing, “What a Wonderful World” and spending time with the boys, “the three clowns” and his family.
Tom is survived by three sons, Matthew (Nicole) Swoboda of Chippewa Falls, Cody (Melody Lee) Swoboda of Burnsville, Minnesota, and Keegan Swoboda of Chippewa Falls; special friend, Kathi Burger of Chippewa Falls; three brothers, Cliff and Tim (Lisa) Swoboda both of Chippewa Falls and Walter “Sonny” (significant other, Janice “Chick” Ohms) Swoboda of Eau Claire; two sisters, Jean (Dennis) Schindler of Colfax and Carol Woodbury of Eau Claire; and other relatives and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; two nephews, Charlie Schindler and Kevin Swoboda; and one niece, Roxanne Schindler.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Tilden.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the church. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
