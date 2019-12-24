A longtime Chippewa Valley hardware store is closing, but will soon reopen with a new name, look and ownership.
Thompsons True Value hardware store on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire was recently purchased by Jacobsons Hardware and will reopen as an Ace hardware store in the same location in March or early April. The store will remain open for the next month as it sells the remainder of its inventory at reduced prices to make room for the new Ace inventory.
The new owners of Thompsons True Value, Jacobsons Hardware has three other locations under its ownership, two of which are in Chippewa Falls and the third on Birch Street in Eau Claire. The new store will remain a hardware store specializing in grilling, lawn and garden, plumbing and electrical.
Joel Jacobson, owner of Jacobsons Hardware, said after getting to know Thompsons True Value owners John and Sue Thompson, he knew it was the right choice to buy the location and he looks forward to maintaining its reputation as a quality neighborhood hardware store.
“We will remain a neighborhood hardware store specializing in great service and our involvement in the community,” Jacobson said. “We hope we can earn your support and the great level of respect Thompsons earned over their years here.”
The new Ace location is beginning its hiring process immediately and during the next eight weeks will be hiring for the new store. Interested applicants are encouraged to stop into the location for an application during the transition.
The store will maintain the hours of 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays until the remaining stock is sold and the remodel of the business begins.
Jacobson said he and his staff look forward to the new opportunities the location will afford for the community going forward.
“The name on the building may be changing, but the legacy will not,” Jacobson said. “We look forward to continuing business here for many years to come.”
