A new musical will be taking center stage next weekend in Chippewa Falls.
McDonell Central Catholic High School is set to put on its production of “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” on Friday Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 3. Friday and Saturday will feature a performance at 7:30 p.m. and a third performance will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and students/children are $6.
“Thoroughly Modern Millie,” is a musical taking place in New York City in 1922 and tells the story of Millie Dillmount, who leaves her home state of Kansas to find a life of her own in the big city. Initially, she has hopes of finding a good job and marrying a wealthy man, but things don’t go in that direction and her life changes in the process.
Director Sue Decker said the production will be a unique one, featuring a lot of laughs and music audience members won’t be used to hearing.
“It’s very funny,” Decker said. “There are a lot of funny lines. And the songs aren’t the type you leave and have memorized and become big hits. But all of the songs are really catchy because they are from the jazz age. The show is set in 1922, so all of the music is very unique.”
Finding the right actor for every role is important, but in many stage productions the lead of the musical is integral to the success of the entire show. Decker said the production really started to come together when they found the actress who would play Millie — Eleanor Blair.
“I’m amazed at how well everyone works together,” Decker said. “I’m really grateful that we have Millie. This is the first show that she’s been in and when we started I had no idea who would be playing her. But there she was, and I think she’s perfect.”
The production this year marks the 38th consecutive McDonell musical production. The production of “Thoroughly Modern Millie” sports thirty students from McDonell Central Catholic High School and Notre Dame Middle School, who along with a pit orchestra have been working since November to bring the musical to life.
Decker said many of the actors featured prominently in the production have been involved with similar musicals for a lengthy amount of time.
“Many of these kids have been in shows for quite a few years,” Decker said. “In past shows, I’ve needed to use little children, so as a matter of fact a lot of the girls in this show were in ‘Annie’ seven years ago when they were just in third or fourth grade. These kids keep returning to do these shows, and even though we’re a small school, I think we do a great musical.”
In addition to the staff directly involved with putting the show together and the actors preparing their performances, Decker said an often overlooked aspect of the production is the generosity of the friends and family who come together to help with aspects of the show such as costuming and stage production.
“There are so many people behind the scenes that help support the kids,” Decker said. “It’s a huge family and they keep coming back. This is the 15th year I’ve done shows and many people keep coming back because they have such a good time. We couldn’t put on the show without them.”
Now that the bulk of the preparation is complete for this year’s musical at McDonell, audiences will have to wait until next weekend to see if the talented high schoolers will be able to do justice to the award-winning musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”
For more information on tickets to any of the three performances, you can call 715-723-4777 or come to the high school to purchase tickets directly.
