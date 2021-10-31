Thorp native serves aboard Navy warship in Everett, Washington

EVERETT, Wash. — Petty Officer 2nd Class Emmanuel LaCanne, a native of Thorp, Wisconsin, serves the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer operating out of Everett, Washington.

LaCanne joined the Navy three years ago. Today, LaCanne serves as a gunner's mate aboard USS Sampson based in Everett, Washington.

“I didn't want to go to college right after high school,” said LaCanne. “I wanted to be able to get out and open more opportunities for myself.”

LaCanne attended Thorp High School and graduated in 2018. Today, LaCanne uses skills and values similar to those found in Thorp.

“Being a farm kid from a small town and playing football, I learned about the importance of having a strong work ethic,” said LaCanne. “We have a kind of camaraderie with each other and have each other's backs.”

These lessons have helped LaCanne while serving aboard USS Sampson.

A Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.

More than 300 sailors serve aboard USS Sampson. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times.

Serving in the Navy means LaCanne is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy keeps our waters and homeland safe,” said LaCanne.

With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.

“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”

LaCanne and other sailors have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I'm proud of making every paygrade the first time I was eligible for it,” said LaCanne. “It just showed me my hard work was paying off.”

As LaCanne and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions to support national defense, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“It means that I got the opportunity to serve, which I'm proud of,” added LaCanne

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0