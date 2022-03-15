Threat against Chippewa Falls Middle School found to be 'not credible'

The following communication was sent to Chippewa Falls Middle School parents last night at 11:30:

"This afternoon, a statement was overheard that involved a potential gun threat at CFMS for Tuesday, March 15. This statement was reported via email at 6:40 PM to a teacher, the teacher read the email and forwarded it to the CFMS administrative team at 7:25 PM. We immediately notified the middle school resource officer and initiated an investigation. At 7:50 PM, I notified Superintendent Holmes, who then alerted the district’s incident command team. As a result of the information, additional law enforcement was dispatched to the homes to interview students involved at approximately 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM this evening. Law enforcement and school officials were able to verify information provided by the students with others.

Law enforcement and school officials conducted a full investigation of the situation that was concluded by 11:05 PM and deemed the threat not to be credible. As a result of the investigation, one student will not be at school until further notice.

We have confirmed that there are no additional safety concerns posed against students or the school. The middle school day and all other district activities will continue as scheduled.

School officials and law enforcement will continue to work together to provide the safest environment possible for our students and staff. We will have additional law enforcement presence tomorrow.

We are so grateful there are individuals who step forward in situations like this. We encourage our students and families to always inform us of concerns. Please continue to encourage your child to reach out to the adults they trust if they have information about school safety. In addition, Speak Up Speak Out (SUSO) is CFAUSD’s main “threat reporting mechanism” sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (WI DoJ) and can also be used by anyone to make a report. You may click here for that link, or it can be found as a tile on the front of our district’s webpage.

If you have any questions, please contact Michelle Golden, Executive Director of Human Resources & Public Relations."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0