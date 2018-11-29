The Chippewa Falls Senior High School was “on hold” for 15 minutes Wednesday afternoon in response to a threat found on a bathroom wall, according to a release from the school.
A hold means students and staff were asked to stay in their classroom and avoid walking through the hallways.
Two more school threats—both found at Eau Claire schools—bring the total up to five threats …
A student was immediately questioned by administration based on video footage and handwriting samples. However, to err on the safe side, administration determined to place students in a hold before students reported to their fourth-hour class.
The hold happened at approximately 1:40 p.m.
High school and district administration worked with law enforcement to investigate the report and address the incident with the student. The student confessed to writing the note, and the student’s locker and personal belongings were searched, according to the release. The investigation concluded there were no indications of a plan or means for violence against the school or students.
A third area high school within a week was affected after a threat was found in a bathroom, …
The student who made the threat will not be at school pending consideration of longer term consequences, the release said.
“Comments of threats, even made in jest, evoke fear and leave staff, students, parents and the community feeling unsettled,” the release said.
On Thursday, staff at the high school planned to talk with students about the serious nature of threatening comments and the importance of telling a trusted adult when they have worries about school.
