All schools in Stanley-Boyd were kept on soft hold Tuesday while law enforcement investigated a threat made towards a student.
This type of hold restricts the amount of entry in or out of the schools and does not allow students to conduct activities outdoors.
Increased law enforcement was on hand throughout the school day to ensure students safety.
You have free articles remaining.
The Stanley and Eau Claire Police Departments are collaborating on the incident they say may be connected to a threat made overnight to an individual at the Eau Claire Bolton Refuge House, where police presence is being increased while the threats are being investigated.
During the investigation of the Bolton Refuge House, police were informed the person who made the threat may still be in the area, but Stanley police said they are not giving any credibility to the threat made and are keeping Stanley-Boyd schools on a soft hold as a precautionary measure.
The Stanley and Eau Claire police departments are investigating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.