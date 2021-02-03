Three Chippewa County residents pass away from COVID-19 complications

Chippewa County announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total positive cases to 6,863 to-date (275 currently active). Three more coronavirus related deaths were announced as well, raising the COVID-19 death toll in the county to 83.

A total of 27,042 negative coronavirus test results have been administered in Chippewa County as of Wednesday afternoon. Two patients are currently admitted to local hospitals due to COVID-19 concerns (207 to-date). Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, 7,214 vaccines have been administered in Chippewa County. 5,910 are first doses and 1,302 are second doses. 5,595 of the total doses have been the Pfizer vaccine and 1,619 have been the Moderna vaccine.

There have now been 545,278 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin (16,358 currently active) and 6,483 individuals have passed away due to complications with COVID-19 statewide to-date (a one-day increase of 46).