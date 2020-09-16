Three Dunn County bars report potential COVID-19 exposure periods

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Dunn County bars are reporting recent potential exposure periods to COVID-19.

The Dunn County Health Department is reporting Diablo Blue, Eau Galle Saloon & Grill and Twisted Sister (Arkansaw) have potential coronavirus exposure periods from Saturday evening to early Sunday.

Diablo Blue’s exposure period is from 12:30 a.m.-1 a.m. on Sunday, Eau Galle Saloon & Grill’s is from 1 a.m.-2:30 a.m. on Sunday and Twisted Sister’s is from 11 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.

If you were at these locations during this suspected exposure times and are experiencing symptoms, the Health Department is urging you to call your health-care provider to get tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution.

These symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, headache and body or muscle aches.

The Health Department will continue to alert the public via social media, using Facebook and a press release when there has been potential exposure of close contacts who are within six feet for 15 minutes of a confirmed case and the potentially exposed individuals are not able to be identified or contacted.