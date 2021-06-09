Three individuals hospitalized in Chippewa County with COVID-19 complications

Chippewa County announced three new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,493 countywide to date (fewer than 40 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Wednesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 31,129 negative coronavirus tests and 287 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (three individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 676,000 cases of coronavirus (a one-day increase of 202 active cases) and 7,981 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with COVID-19 to date (a one-day increase of 16 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.