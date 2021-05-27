 Skip to main content
Three new active cases of COVID-19 announced Thursday in Chippewa County
Three new active cases of COVID-19 announced Thursday in Chippewa County

COVID-19
Chippewa County announced three new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,466 countywide to date (fewer than 50 cases currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Thursday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 30,962 negative coronavirus tests and 280 total COVID-19 related hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 674,000 cases of COVID-19 to date (a one-day increase of 365 active cases) and 7,765 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one day increase of five lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

Chippewa County sees jump in coronavirus vaccines administered, PAGE A2



