Three new active COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa County announced three new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,490 countywide to date (fewer than 30 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 31,109 negative coronavirus test results and 287 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 676,000 active cases of COVID-19 (a one-day increase of 298 active cases) and 7,965 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one day increase of 11 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.