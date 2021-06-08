 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three new active COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday in Chippewa Falls
0 Comments
top story

Three new active COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday in Chippewa Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced three new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,490 countywide to date (fewer than 30 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 31,109 negative coronavirus test results and 287 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 676,000 active cases of COVID-19 (a one-day increase of 298 active cases) and 7,965 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one day increase of 11 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Truman Dell Woodruff
Obituaries

Truman Dell Woodruff

Truman Dell Woodruff passed away peacefully at his home on May 30, 2021, as the result of a rare and fast-growing cancer, with his wife and da…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News