Three new cases of COVID-19 announced Friday in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced three new active cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising the total positive cases to 7,285 countywide to date (less than 70 currently active).

No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Friday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 30,032 negative coronavirus tests and 250 total COVID-19 complication induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin has now seen 655,000 cases of COVID-19 (a one day increase of 828 cases) and 7,438 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one day increase of eight lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.