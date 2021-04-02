 Skip to main content
Three new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County Friday, 11 die statewide
Three new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County Friday, 11 die statewide

COVID-19
Chippewa County announced three new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,185 countywide to date (fewer than 40 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 29,358 negative coronavirus tests and 237 hospitalizations (zero individuals currently hospitalized) countywide to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 637,000 cases of COVID-19 to date (fewer than 6,500 currently active) and 7,327 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide (a one-day increase of 11 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

