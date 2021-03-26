Three new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County Friday, four die statewide

Chippewa County announced three new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,167 countywide to-date. No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Friday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 29,142 negative COVID-19 test results and 236 total hospitalizations (two individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to-date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 574,711 cases of COVID-19 statewide to-date (less than 5,500 currently active) and 7,268 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus throughout the state to-date (a one-day increase of four lives lost). 159 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.