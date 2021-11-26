 Skip to main content
Time Capsule -Snowman Memories from Thanksgiving 1971

Snowman
CHIPPEWA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

December 4, 1971, The Chippewa Herald newspaper: The Leaning Snowman of Chippewa Falls. This snowman, built 12 ½ feet tall on Thanksgiving Day by Chip and Sam Manny, children of Frank & Rose Manny of 36 East Willow Street in Chippewa Falls, guarded the backyard until the following Saturday. Then he began to tilt, and tilt, and tilt – until finally, his weary head touched the ground.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

