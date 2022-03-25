Time Capsule: 1922 Band Concert Fundraiser for the Irvine Park Band Stand

One hundred years ago the historic Irvine Park Band Stand was only a dream for the community of Chippewa Falls.

The Chippewa Herald news article below, from March 18, 1922, documented the efforts of local citizens to make this dream a reality that has since been enjoyed by generations of people. The band stand cost $10,000 to construct and William Irvine was a primary contributor to its construction costs, another of his gifts to the community. It was dedicated in May 1924, “To Our Soldiers and Sailors.”

Band Concert at Rex a Week From Monday. Monday, March 27, is the date set by the Chippewa Falls municipal band for the concert to be given at the Rex Theatre.

The purpose of the concert is to raise money for a new and up-to-date band stand in Irvine Park. The band has plans for a stand patterned after stands in the leading parks of the country and which will be pleasing to look at. It will be bell shape in construction which greatly improves the music.

Lewis Altman, leader, and members of the band have been rehearsing on its share of the program during the past four months. The music will be both classical and popular and of a wide variety. Vocal, piano, and quartet selections will make up a program well worth attending.

The price of tickets will be $1.00, and there will be no reserved seats. The band boys will begin a canvas for sales next week.

