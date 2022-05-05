Time Capsule: 1952 Goodbye to Island Street School

Chippewa Herald-Telegram, May 26, 1952

The community will officially bid “goodbye” to the Island Street school tonight at an Open House in the old brick building from 7:00 until 9:00 o’clock.

Sponsored by the Parent-Teacher Association of the school, the Open House will mark the last active days of the building in which children of Chippewa Falls have been educated since 1891.

Pictures of the “good old days” in Chippewa Falls will be on display at the Open House tonight, and a splendid program has been arranged by the committee in charge.

Former Supt. Of Schools Robert Lohrie will detail the history of the Island Street school, and movies of former school activity in Chippewa Falls will be shown.

Rev. and Mrs. Allen Van Cleve will entertain the Open House gathering with several vocal duets that will be one of the program highlights.

Rip Cotton and his barbershop quartet will entertain during the evening, while Mrs. Lawrence Vincent and Mrs. Victor Salling will present a number of piano selections.

A number of the old teachers of the school will be present tonight to greet students whom they have not seen for a number of years.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

