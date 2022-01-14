Time Capsule – 1953 Leinenkugel Bowling Team

Chippewa Herald, April 17, 1953The Leinenkugel bowling team is currently holding the title in two leagues, having grabbed the 1953 honors in the Falls Major and the Bowladrome City circuit. The team clinched the titles this week, edging the runner-ups in tight races. The Leinenkugel outfit went into this week’s windups needing single wins in each league to cop – and did just that.

They won handily in the Major, but dropped the first two games to Reiter’s in the City League, and slipped to the crown with a 14-pin win in the third game. Left to right are Harvey Patzwald, Kelly Lee, E.A.Olson, Dr. Rex Graber, and Don Nadeau.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0