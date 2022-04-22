Time Capsule: 1954 Chi-Hi Junior Prom Royalty Announced

Chippewa Herald-Telegram April 3, 1954

David Pressler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Pressler, has been selected by the junior class of Chippewa Falls High School to reign as King of the Junior Prom to be held May 1. He has chosen Janet Olson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Laurence Olson, to be his Queen for the festivities, the top social event of the year at Chippewa High. Janet and Dave have both been members of the Student Council for the last three years. Janet has been active in G.A.A., Band, and Athena. Dave has taken part in N.F.L., Band, and Thespians.

Aside from being royalty for the Prom, Dave and Janet are also the general chairmen for the planning of the Prom. Assisting them as chairmen of committees are Jack Nozal, public relations; Diane Bushland, entertainment; Don Fellenz, music; Ray Holte, furniture; Dave Halmstad, invitations; Sadie Mae Buhrows, finance; Darlene Walters, refreshments; and Catherine Hub, checkroom. Faculty advisors are Miss Ostrem and Mr. Anderson, assisted by Mr. Romeis, Mr. Abrams, and Mr. Flanagan.

The Prom will be held in the Junior High school gymnasium with music furnished by Guy Woodford and his orchestra.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0