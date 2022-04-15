Time Capsule: 1954 Preparations for Easter Egg Hunt in Chippewa Falls

It took four hands to hold the armful of eggs shown by Jeanne LeaVesseur, leader of Ship 1, of the Mariner Girl Scouts, which yesterday afternoon boiled and colored over 1000 eggs in preparation for the big Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for Saturday morning at 10:00 am. The hunt will come off, despite the threatening weather, on the Marshall Playgrounds near Irvine Park, with kids up to 12 years of age invited to take part. Certain of the hidden eggs will be numbered, and the lucky eggs will be good for valuable prizes. The extra set of hands in this photo belong to Anne Crane.