 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Time Capsule

Time Capsule: 1954 Preparations for Easter Egg Hunt in Chippewa Falls

  • 0
Easter Egg Hunt
CHIPPEWA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Chippewa Herald newspaper, April 2, 1954

It took four hands to hold the armful of eggs shown by Jeanne LeaVesseur, leader of Ship 1, of the Mariner Girl Scouts, which yesterday afternoon boiled and colored over 1000 eggs in preparation for the big Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for Saturday morning at 10:00 am. The hunt will come off, despite the threatening weather, on the Marshall Playgrounds near Irvine Park, with kids up to 12 years of age invited to take part. Certain of the hidden eggs will be numbered, and the lucky eggs will be good for valuable prizes. The extra set of hands in this photo belong to Anne Crane.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News