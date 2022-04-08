Time Capsule: 1969 Klinger Farms Advertisement

Spring brings thoughts of finally getting outside to work in the yard and garden. For many in Chippewa County, spring also includes a trip to the Klinger’s Farm Market greenhouses to look for new plants and seeds. This vintage Klinger Farms, Inc. advertisement was originally printed in the 1969 Pictorial Atlas of Chippewa County Wisconsin.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.