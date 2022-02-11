Time Capsule: 1972 Stanley-Boyd Orioles Boys Basketball Team

Stanley-Boyd’s Orioles invade Gilman tonight in their Cloverbelt Western Division opener. Players are, from left to right in the front row Bob Ziemba, Don Tinjum, John DeJung, Jim Kowalczyk, Mike Savina and Roger Zais, and in the back row are Tim Caswell, David Leja, Allen Kolstad, Tim Steivang, Kirk Simon, and Tom Baker. Chippewa Herald-Telegram, November 21, 1972.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0