Time Capsule: 1978 Road Construction on County Highway S near Burnt Bridge

The old and the new County Trunk Highway S merge at the back gate of Irvine Park. The former County road which crossed at “Burnt Bridge” will become a Town of Eagle Point road serving homeowners along Glen Loch. - The Chippewa Herald, June 28, 1978.

