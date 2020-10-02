 Skip to main content
Time Capsule: 1978 Road Construction on County Highway S near Burnt Bridge
top story

Time Capsule: 1978 Road Construction on County Highway S near Burnt Bridge

Road Construction
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

The old and the new County Trunk Highway S merge at the back gate of Irvine Park. The former County road which crossed at “Burnt Bridge” will become a Town of Eagle Point road serving homeowners along Glen Loch. - The Chippewa Herald, June 28, 1978.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

