Time Capsule: 1979-80 Chi-Hi Girls Gymnastics Team

(Chippewa Herald,

December 3, 1979)

Chi-Hi Gymnasts Open at Cadott. Chi-Hi’s girls’ gymnastics team begins its 1979-80 season Tuesday night with a meet at Cadott.

Third-year Coach Bob Beyerl has a nucleus of five senior letter winners returning from last year’s squad, which captured second place behind La Crosse Central in the Big Rivers Conference meet.

Returnees include Judy Mower, Carleen Bowe, Kris Pickerign, Lori Bourget, and Julie Loibl. Mower finished fourth in the uneven bars in last year’s conference meet and is the team’s strongest all-around performer. Bourget tied for fourth in the floor exercise and also is strong on the balance beam and in vaulting. Bowe’s strongest even is vaulting. She tied for fifth in the event last season. Pickerign excels on the balance beam, while vaulting and the uneven bars are Loibl’s strongest events.

“We’re very young as far as experience goes,” said Beyerl, “but the girls are working hard and the attitude has improved 100 percent over last year. The kids are really close and work together well. I really think we can come out and do something this year.”

Also competing on the team are senior Debbie Crossett; juniors Connie Hines, Brenda Jaenke, Karen Oliver, Kris Nelson, Kathy Larson, and Gayle Stanek; and sophomores LeAnn Bourget, Patti Schoenberg, Diane Smith, Nancy Whelan, Chris Raihle, Lisa Kammeyer, and Kathy Kendrior. Assisting Beyerl this year is Char Bailie.

Photo caption: Returning Letter Winners on the Chi-Hi girls’ gymnastics team are, from left, Carleen Bowe, Kris Pickerign, Lori Bourget, Judy Mower, and Julie Loibl.

