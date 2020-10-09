Time Capsule: A 1940s View of Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls

This 1940s view of Bridge Street has many features that look still look very familiar today. In the upper left, you can see the Hotel Northern Building, this is now the Northern Apartments.

In the middle-right, you can see the Metropolitan Block where JC Penney’s was located at the time of this photo.

While many things still look the same, there have also been changes. Most notable are the Chippewa Falls Riverfront Park and Allen Park now located where the buildings were on either side of the bridge at the bottom of this photo.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald.

The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

