 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time Capsule: A Barn Raising
0 comments
top story
Time Capsule

Time Capsule: A Barn Raising

From the Time Capsule: Take a trip back in Chippewa County series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Barn
CHIPPEWA HERALD

This undated photo shows the John Geiger barn under construction near Stanley, Wisconsin. The barn was built by local carpenter, Frank Koepl, and later owned by John Passy. Photo courtesy of Marcy Ruff and the Boyd History Room.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St. Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, to be located on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Timothy John Burgmeier
Obituaries

Timothy John Burgmeier

Timothy John Burgmeier, 59, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Mayo Hospital in Rochester, Minn., due to COVID-19 complications. He was bo…

Paul David Frenette
Obituaries

Paul David Frenette

Paul David Frenette, 60, of Chippewa Falls died at his home Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, of COVID-19 complications.

Margaret Ann Glose
Obituaries

Margaret Ann Glose

Margaret Ann (Hawkins) Glose, 84, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Wednesday, Nov.11, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Ea…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC Administrator on Presidential Recount

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News