On Wednesday morning (Dec. 24, 1873), about 3 o’clock, a fire broke out in the Waterman House, and in less than an hour, the whole structure was in ashes. Simultaneously, the alarm was given at the Tremont and Central hotels, when it was discovered that shavings and dried sticks, saturated with kerosene, were placed in the rear of the buildings, and already on fire. The alarm was given in time to save both of them, but the Waterman House, which was set on fire in a similar manner, was too far gone to be stopped. The engine was out, and the men worked nobly.
Mr. Waterman’s loss is about $10,000 besides being thrown out of business. He had insurance of $4,000 on the hotel. Five years ago, the hotel which he was keeping, was destroyed by fire, and last summer, his barn, with all the contents, was devoured by the fiery element. He had just completed the Waterman House and was doing a thriving business.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
