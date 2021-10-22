Time Capsule – A History Mystery: Who is This Person and Where was the Farm Located?

We’ve all experienced this, we’re looking through an old family photo album that has really interesting photos but unfortunately aren’t labeled and there is no one still alive who can tell you who the people or places are. This is exactly what happened to Ken Nyhus recently while looking through a photo album that belonged to his grandparents, Henry and Ethel Nyhus, who farmed near Cornell Lake. Ken is certain that this photo is not any relation to him or any of his grandparents’ neighbors and he would like the help of the public to identify the photo and return it to the family it belongs to.

At first glance it looks like a typical midwestern farmyard, a large dairy barn and good-sized granary (most likely the buildings were red,) horses, wagon, and a farmer. How might a person begin to identify who this is and where it is? In looking a little closer we recognize some unique features: the barn has two windows in the peak vs. the more typical one, the small door on the barn has an ornamental 4 pane transom window over it, the granary has a somewhat unique cupola, there is a metal windmill very close to the barn, the horse team are not matched in color, and the landscape around the buildings looks fairly flat. Zooming in on the farmer, he looks to have dark hair, a strong straight nose, possibly a slightly cleft chin, and his clothing looks to be home-sewn vs store bought. Most likely the photo was taken prior to the 1950s as many farmers had switched to using tractors by then instead of horse teams. If you have any information about this photo, please email info@ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org and we will pass the information on to Ken.