Dr. Bill Hopkins visited his ninth great-grandpa, Stephen Hopkins of the Mayflower voyage, in 2008 at Plimouth Plantation in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Dr. Hopkins is governor of the Wisconsin Mayflower Society Chapter and a member of the Chippewa County Genealogical Society and the Chippewa County Historical Society.
The year 2020 is the 400th anniversary of the 1620 voyage from England to America.
It is estimated that 10% of Americans descend from Mayflower passengers. That means upwards of 1,500 people in the Chippewa Falls area could be descendants. Visit https://www.themayflowersociety.org/ or https://wimayflowersociety.wordpress.com/ to learn more about the Mayflower passengers. Who knows, you might find that one of your ancestors were also on the Mayflower.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
