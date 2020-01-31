Born in Germany in 1846, August H. Mason moved with his parents to Green Bay when he was three years old. The Mason family moved to Chippewa Falls in 1856, when it was just a small village.
Orphaned by the age of about 14 years, August began work in the “woods” at a young age and lumbering was his primary business for the remainder of his life.
He also was actively involved in other business ventures.
He was among a group of men who organized one of the first shoe factories in Chippewa Falls, the Harshman Shoe Company which would later become the Mason Shoe Manufacturing Company; run by his son B. A. Mason.
From 1900 to 1924, Mason was president of the First National Bank and a director until his death. His son Albert C. Mason had the A.C. Mason Hardware Company in Chippewa and August owned several farms in the area that were managed by his son John W. Mason.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
