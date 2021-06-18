Time Capsule – Baling Hay

One of the biggest and most time-consuming jobs every summer was baling hay. Good hay meant good milk production and a better price for milk. Plenty of hay meant we didn’t have to worry about running out and having to buy hay later. We grew about 30 acres of hay each year, and sometimes we’d pick up another 10-15 acres from a relative. We also baled about 20-30 acres of straw each year.
Dad cut hay with a semi-mounted, 7’ John Deere sickle mower on his B John Deere tractor. Later we got a John Deere hay crimper and one of the kids would follow him around the field, which would take a day off the hay drying. Depending on the weather, a day or three after cutting, Dad would rake it with our Allis Chalmers WC and an Allis Chalmers side rake. It was big enough to take 1½ swathes at a time. Generally, the first crop was one pass and he’d roll two together for the 2nd and 3rd crops. The rake had a reverse action fluffer mode to get the greener bottom hay rolled to the top so the hay would dry without turning it into a wind row.
When I first started helping, we baled with the old Allis Chalmers Roto-Baler, which made small round bales. Dad could make three bales every minute when this went well, but he always had to stop with that baler to tie and dump the bale on the ground.
These were wrapped pretty tightly and were about 70-100 pounds each. Just like the modern large round bales, they shed water, so if they weren’t picked up right after baling not much damage was done. We had two old wagons with standards on both ends, so the bales would not roll off. One of the smaller kids would drive the tractor and one or two men, sometimes women or the older kids, would walk along and throw the bales onto the wagon. The person stacking the bales on the wagon would also help pull the bales onto the wagon. To unload the hay, we’d get the wagon as close as possible to where we wanted to stack in the mow and then toss the bales over to the person stacking. As the stack got higher, we would use a grain elevator, with large paddles to grab the bales to get them to the top.
Before I was 10, we boys started begging Dad to get a small square baler so we could stand on the wagon and stack bales as they were made. He bought a used Ford and another wagon so that we had two good wagons and an old beat-up wagon as backup or for smaller loads. Soon after that, I took over unloading the wagons and the other three took turns in the haymow, driving the baler or stacking in the field.
We’d put 104 bales on each load unless it was getting late, rain was coming, or it was the last load where we might have a few extra bales just to finish up. There were many nights of deciding whether to unload after milking or wait until morning. The choice often depended on how busy the day was, if rain was coming, or if we could get the loaded wagon under cover. When I got older, I started taking my turn in the field stacking or driving. We each had “our” wagon; if your wagon was the one behind the baler, you stacked and the other person drove for that load, switching off on each new wagon-no arguing either, it was your job and you did it.
Eventually some of us kids moved off the farm and Dad switched to a haybine and a kicker baler. Almost always, someone would come back to help out for a day or two. There was lots of hard work, for sure, but we all survived it. Almost anyone who grew up on a dairy farm will tell you that there was no better way to grow up.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
