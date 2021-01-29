 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time Capsule: Birds-eye view of Chippewa Falls in the 1920's
0 comments
top story

Time Capsule: Birds-eye view of Chippewa Falls in the 1920's

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Birds eye view of CF 1920's
CHIPPEWA AREA HISTORY CENTER

This birds-eye photo of downtown Chippewa Falls was taken from the old Chippewa Falls Courthouse cupola looking south down Bridge Street, circa the 1920s.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, to be located on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brooklyn Grace Kelly
Obituaries

Brooklyn Grace Kelly

“Some souls are too beautiful for this world, and so they leave.” Brooklyn Grace Kelly, was called to sit with God on Saturday and spread her …

+2
Lyle A. Goettl
Obituaries

Lyle A. Goettl

CADOTT — Lyle A. Goettl, 74, of Cadott passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Michelle J. Smokowicz
Obituaries

Michelle J. Smokowicz

LAKE HALLIE — Michelle J. Smokowicz, 60, of Lake Hallie passed away at the Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Legislative Changes Needed for Joint Resolution on Health Emergency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News