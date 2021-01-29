Time Capsule: Birds-eye view of Chippewa Falls in the 1920's

This birds-eye photo of downtown Chippewa Falls was taken from the old Chippewa Falls Courthouse cupola looking south down Bridge Street, circa the 1920s.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, to be located on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

