Time Capsule: Blanchard’s Orchestra

Frank Blanchard and his orchestra were a popular local dance band in the 1920s and 1930s. Shown, left to right, are Frank Blanchard, Jack Allen, Ed Le May, Max ‘Webe’ Phillips, Barny Ferg, Neil Knopps and Earl Magnus.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
