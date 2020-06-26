Time Capsule: Brigadier General Dennis B. Sullivan

- Born in 1927 to Daniel “Barney” and Frances (Blanchard) Sullivan of 518 East Spring Street, Chippewa Falls
- 1944 graduate of McDonell High School, married his high school sweetheart Rose Marie Bloczynski
- 1950 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, sponsored by Chippewa Falls attorney Paul Raihle
- Flew 100 combat missions in Korea flying the F-80
- Vietnam War – CIA Volunteer flying the A-12 Oxcart (CIA Predecessor to the SR-71 Black Bird)
o Holds all time speed and altitude record flying from Kadena AFB to Groom Lake (Area 51) in 1967 flying over 90,000 feet and in 4 hours 58 minutes
- Recipient of the CIA Intelligent Star of Valor, the least awarded valor medal with less than 24 ever awarded, most posthumously
- 2011 Induction in the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame
- Distinguished Flying Cross with oak leaf cluster
- Member of the Society of Experimental Test Pilots
- More than 7000 flying hours
- Flown more than 25 different planes throughout his career
- Retired in 1983 as the NORAD Command Director
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald.
