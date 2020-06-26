Time Capsule: Brigadier General Dennis B. Sullivan
Time Capsule: Brigadier General Dennis B. Sullivan

Dennis B. Sullivan
  • Born in 1927 to Daniel “Barney” and Frances (Blanchard) Sullivan of 518 East Spring Street, Chippewa Falls
  • 1944 graduate of McDonell High School, married his high school sweetheart Rose Marie Bloczynski
  • 1950 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, sponsored by Chippewa Falls attorney Paul Raihle
  • Flew 100 combat missions in Korea flying the F-80
  • Vietnam War – CIA Volunteer flying the A-12 Oxcart (CIA Predecessor to the SR-71 Black Bird)

o Holds all time speed and altitude record flying from Kadena AFB to Groom Lake (Area 51) in 1967 flying over 90,000 feet and in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • Recipient of the CIA Intelligent Star of Valor, the least awarded valor medal with less than 24 ever awarded, most posthumously
  • 2011 Induction in the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame
  • Distinguished Flying Cross with oak leaf cluster
  • Member of the Society of Experimental Test Pilots
  • More than 7000 flying hours
  • Flown more than 25 different planes throughout his career
  • Retired in 1983 as the NORAD Command Director

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

