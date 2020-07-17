Time Capsule: Captain Albert Taylor’s ferry from Chippewa Falls to Frenchtown
Time Capsule: Captain Albert Taylor's ferry from Chippewa Falls to Frenchtown

Ferry
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

These days we think nothing of quickly crossing the Main Street bridge to get to the “southside, aka Frenchtown” of Chippewa Falls.

In the early years of Chippewa Falls, you would have done so instead by taking the ferry that Captain Albert Taylor operated near the current Main Street bridge.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

