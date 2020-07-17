Time Capsule: Captain Albert Taylor’s ferry from Chippewa Falls to Frenchtown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These days we think nothing of quickly crossing the Main Street bridge to get to the “southside, aka Frenchtown” of Chippewa Falls.

In the early years of Chippewa Falls, you would have done so instead by taking the ferry that Captain Albert Taylor operated near the current Main Street bridge.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0