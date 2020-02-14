On Feb. 18, 1902, the Daily Independent newspaper (now the Chippewa Herald) published the following letter as written to Mr. Leslie Willson from the office of Andrew Carnegie on Feb. 15, 1902.
Dear Sir:
Responding to your communication, if the city of Chippewa Falls pledges itself to support a Free public library at cost of not less than two thousand dollars a year and furnish a site, Mr. Carnegie will be glad to provide twenty thousand dollars for the erection of a Free Public Library building.
Mr. Willson and the city of Chippewa Falls had been advocating for Mr. Carnegie to assist in building a new library for the citizens of Chippewa Falls (and surrounding communities) for some time. In August 1903, the new library was completed on Central Street, across the street from where the current library stands. The Carnegie library was in use until 1969.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
