The history of Chippewa Falls begins with the Ojibwa who lived here as early as 1797. That year Michael Cadott who was the principal trader from Madeline Island built a trading post at the “Falls of The Chippewa” for the purpose of trading with the many Ojibwa people who were living there. The word Chippewa is the name the French gave to the Ojibwa. The federal government recognized the name as the Lake Superior Chippewa and six tribes in Wisconsin still use that name.
Many of Cadott’s descendants have lived in Chippewa Falls and the surrounding area. Cadott’s daughter Mary was married to Lyman Warren who was the first Indian Agent of Chippewa County. At that time Chippewa County stretched as far north as Lac Courte Oreilles and many Ojibwas lived in between. Geneva Cadott was Michael Cadott’s granddaughter. She was married to Francis LaRush who died during the Civil War and is buried in the O’Neil Creek Cemetery. Geneva’s daughter Soffie LaRush was married to Myron Martin. They had a farm in Chippewa Falls. Their son Frank Martin was a logger in Chippewa Falls. He married Mary Hoyer whose father was one of the first three employees of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery. They lived in Chippewa Falls until 1911 when they moved their family to Winter, WI so Frank could continue his logging activities. Their daughter Caroline, my mother, moved to Chippewa Falls in 1965. Her four children and many grandchildren still live in the Chippewa Falls area.
This piece was contributed by Marge Hebbring, Chippewa County Historical Society board member.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
