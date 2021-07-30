Time Capsule: Chip-A-Way Feeds from Zutter Elevators

Shown here is a 25-pound feed sack of Chip-A-Way Feeds Scratch Grain, manufactured by Zutter Elevators of Chippewa Falls. This sack was donated by Dave Dam to the Chippewa Area History Center at their booth during the recent Northern Wisconsin State Fair. Zutter Elevators was started in Chippewa Falls by Albert Zutter in 1933.

Following is an advertisement in the May 1, 1943, Chippewa Herald-Telegram:

Every one of your chicks can be a “Blue Ribbon” winner if raised on the right feed. Ask for CHIP-A-WAY Chick Starter. Especially milled here in Chippewa Falls for chickens in this locality. Contains all the health-giving vitamins and minerals needed to raise a record flock. *An ideally balanced ration *Promotes growth *Increases resistance to disease. Albert Zutter Elevators – Chippewa Falls – Elk Mound – Jim Falls—Rusk

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

