Time Capsule: Chippewa Falls First Ward School 1910
Time Capsule: Chippewa Falls First Ward School 1910

Chippewa Falls First Ward School 1910
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

Teach Adelaide Nussle stands in a classroom with her students at the Chippewa Falls First Ward School in 1910.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

