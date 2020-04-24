Time Capsule: Chippewa Falls Flood of September 1941
Time Capsule: Chippewa Falls Flood of September 1941

1941 flood
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

Flooding has been a frequent occurrence in Chippewa Falls through the years. This September 1941 photo shows floodwaters covering River Street. The view is looking toward the East Hill.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

