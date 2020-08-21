 Skip to main content
Time Capsule: Chippewa Falls High School at Cedar and Bay Streets
Time Capsule: Chippewa Falls High School at Cedar and Bay Streets

CF High School at Cedar and Bay
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

The spacious Chippewa Falls High, built in 1906 on the hill above Cedar and Bay Streets, witnessed many students pass through its doors. A vocational school was added as a wing to the high school in 1938.

In October 1958, students moved into the new High School on Terrill Street. The vocational school wing still stands at Cedar and Bay and has been converted to apartments.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St,, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

