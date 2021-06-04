 Skip to main content
Time Capsule: Chippewa Falls High School Class of 1886
Time Capsule: Chippewa Falls High School Class of 1886

Chippewa Falls High School Class of 1886
CHIPPEWA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Chippewa Falls High School Class of 1886 gathered for a formal graduation photo. Education was valued highly, especially by immigrant parents whose own education was interrupted by emigration. Photo courtesy of Delores Beaudette and the Chippewa County Historical Society.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center, currently being constructed on Bridgewater Avenue, and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

