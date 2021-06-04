Time Capsule: Chippewa Falls High School Class of 1886

The Chippewa Falls High School Class of 1886 gathered for a formal graduation photo. Education was valued highly, especially by immigrant parents whose own education was interrupted by emigration. Photo courtesy of Delores Beaudette and the Chippewa County Historical Society.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald.

