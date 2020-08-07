You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time Capsule: Chippewa Falls Riverfront View Circa 1914
0 comments
top story

Time Capsule: Chippewa Falls Riverfront View Circa 1914

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1914 Chippewa Riverfront view
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

The passage of time has brought many changes to Chippewa Falls, but her history still shows through as seen by the many still recognizable buildings and features in this 1914 postcard.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.

Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gail Adeline Mittermeyer
Obituaries

Gail Adeline Mittermeyer

CORNELL — Gail Adeline Mittermeyer, 74, of Cornell passed away quietly at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire Sunday, July 26, 2020, with her …

Dennis Bowe
Obituaries

Dennis Bowe

Dennis D. Bowe was called home Sunday evening, July 19, 2020, surrounded by family.

Alice Tiegs
Obituaries

Alice Tiegs

BLOOMER — Alice Tiegs, 64, of Bloomer died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her residence.

Obituaries

Harold Zempel

Harold G. Zempel, 93, formerly of Chippewa Falls was called to the arms of Jesus Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Bo…

Charlotte Ann Goettl
Obituaries

Charlotte Ann Goettl

RICE LAKE, Wis. — Charlotte Ann Goettl, 82, of Rice Lake died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 17, 1937, in Chippewa Fall…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Children's Mental Health During COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News