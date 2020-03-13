Time Capsule: 1913 Chippewa River Flood at Cobban
Time Capsule: 1913 Chippewa River Flood at Cobban

Cobban Store 1913 Flood
1913 Chippewa River Flood at Cobban

April 3, 1913, The Daily Independent (excerpt.) A Cornell man who came in on the evening passenger train from Cornell stated that the ice jam at Cobban was still there when the train passed, and that the store floor was covered by seven feet of water. Mr. Anderson, the owner, went into the store yesterday morning in a boat. The ice jam at Cobban is about three miles long.

In early April of 1913 there was a large ice gorge at the Big Eddy on the Chippewa River which resulted in

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.

