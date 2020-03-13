Time Capsule: 1913 Chippewa River Flood at Cobban

1913 Chippewa River Flood at Cobban

April 3, 1913, The Daily Independent (excerpt.) A Cornell man who came in on the evening passenger train from Cornell stated that the ice jam at Cobban was still there when the train passed, and that the store floor was covered by seven feet of water. Mr. Anderson, the owner, went into the store yesterday morning in a boat. The ice jam at Cobban is about three miles long.