Time Capsule: 1913 Chippewa River Flood at Cobban

1913 Chippewa River Flood at Cobban

Cobban Store is Flooded: Anderson’s store at this place was badly flooded when the ice jam backed up the water in the Chippewa River. The stock was quite badly damaged but the building was not seriously injured. Telephone communications between this city (Chippewa) and Cornell and Holcombe were cut off last night and further reports concerning the flood were not received. A Cornell man who came in on the evening passenger train from Cornell stated that the ice jam at Cobban was still there when the train passed, and that the store floor was covered by seven feet of water. Mr. Anderson, the owner, went into the store yesterday morning in a boat. The ice jam at Cobban is about three miles long.