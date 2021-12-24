Time Capsule – Christmas at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1991

Chippewa Herald, December 15, 1991. By Irene Herrmann

In no place is the true meaning of Christmas more evident this year than in the churches of Chippewa Falls.

There is no miniature Santas, and no carousels. Just tributes of praise, honoring the One whose birthday is being celebrated.

At Trinity United Methodist Church something new has been added to the Christmas decorations. This year, in addition to the tiny clear lights, white and gold ornaments, called Chrismons, hang from the branches of the ceiling-high spruce trees on either side of the altar.

The word “Chrismons” is a combination of two words: Christ and monogram, and is simply that, a monogram of Christ – a revelation of Christian heritage.

As members of Trinity’s Altar Guild traced and cut the designs from white felt they learned the symbolism of each emblem.

Several of the gold-trimmed Chrismons are monograms for the Lord Jesus and for God, such as the circle which symbolizes eternity; the triangle or any three-part figure which represents the Triune God; and the crown which signifies Kingship.

There are several types of crosses on the evergreen trees: the Tau cross of Old Testament history, St. Andrew’s Cross, the anchor cross, and the Latin cross most widely used among Christians.

One of the most ancient of Christian symbols is IXOYC, the Greek word for fish, an acrostic on the first letters of “Jesus Christ, God’s Son, Savior.”

Stars are an important symbol, for they emphasize the close relationship between the birth and death of Jesus. The five-pointed star is the Epiphany star, the six-pointed is the Creator’s star, and the seven-pointed star symbolizes the Seven-Gifts-of-the-Spirit.

High on one of the trees is a graceful butterfly, representing the Resurrection, and a rose, the symbol for Christ’s Mother Mary.

The descending dove speaks to Christians of the Holy Spirit at work in the world, and the Bible design symbolizes His Holy Word.

There are 25 different designs on the trees at Trinity. All are in white and gold, the symbols of purity and perfection; the majesty and glory of the Son of God.

